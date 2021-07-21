Brandi Carlile inspired by isolation for new record

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, Brandi Carlile poses on the press line at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The award show aired on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. Carlile's new album “In These Silent Days” will come on Oct. 1 and is influenced by Bowie, Freddie Mercury and her two close musical friends, Elton John and Joni Mitchell. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)