How Montreal singer La Zarra came to represent France in Eurovision with 'Évidemment'

Just a few years ago, Fatima Zahra Hafdi, shown in a handout photo, was working in a series of hair salons in Montreal. Next month, she steps onto the stage as La Zarra in perhaps the world’s most famous music competition, the Eurovision Song Contest, where she will represent France with her song "Évidemment" (“Obviously”), co-written and produced by Montreal's Banx & Ranx and Benny Adam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Slam/Slamphotography **MANDATORY CREDIT**