Rushdie's attacker indicted, expected to appear in court

This booking photo provided by the Chautauqua County, N.Y., Sheriff's Department, shows Hadi Matar, of Fairview, N.J., who pleaded not guilty on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, to attempted murder and assault charges, in what a prosecutor called "a targeted, unprovoked, pre-planned attack" on author Salman Rushdie at western New York's Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat center. (Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department via AP)