Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released

FILE - Director Roman Polanski appears at an international film festival, where he promoted his film, "Based on a True Story," in Krakow, Poland on May 2, 2018. A California appeals court on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, ordered the unsealing of some documents in the criminal case against Polanski, who's been a fugitive since pleading guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl decades ago. (AP Photo/File)