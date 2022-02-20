French Quarter Festival returns after two-year COVID hiatus

The dance floor is full as Tuba Skinny performs at the French Market Traditional Jazz Stage during the French Quarter Festival on Sunday April 13, 2014. It's been two years since the largest free festival and showcase of Louisiana music, food and culture has taken place in New Orleans' French Quarter. But that changes in April, when the 2022 French Quarter Festival returns. The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020 and last year. (Kathleen Flynn/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)