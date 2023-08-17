Prague government cancels performance by Russian soprano Anna Netrebko

FILE - Russian soprano Anna Netrebko answers reporters' questions prior to the start of a news conference to present Giuseppe Verdi's 'Macbeth', directed by Italian conductor Riccardo Chailly, who will open the opera season at the La Scala opera house, in Milan, Italy, on Nov. 29, 2021. A scheduled performance by Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko in the Czech capital has been canceled, officials said on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The announcement came after the Prague government said on Monday that all its coalition parties opposed the concert at a time Russia wages war on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)