‘Shelved’ is a sitcom that shows a deep love for public libraries

Stars Dakota Ray Hebert as Jaq, left to right, Lyndie Greenwood as Wendy, Paul Braunstein as Bryce and Chris Sandiford as Howard in “Shelved” on CTV. When Toronto's Lyndie Greenwood received the script material for CTV’s library-based comedy “Shelved” more than a year ago, she was living in Joshua Tree California, fully prepared to say goodbye to her acting career. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CTV, Counterfeit Pictures, Ian Watson*MANDATORY CREDIT*