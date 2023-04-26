Kingsolver, O'Farrell among Women's Prize fiction finalists

FILE - Winner of the 2010 Orange Prize for Fiction Barbara Kingsolver, poses for photographs with her book The Lacuna at the award ceremony in London Wednesday, June, 9, 2010. American writer Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead” – a reworking of “David Copperfield” set in modern-day Virginia, and U.K. novelist Laline Paull’s deep-sea drama “Pod” are among six contenders for the 30,000 pound ($37,000) award Women’s Prize for Fiction, to be awarded Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)