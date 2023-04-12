Mario, Mariah, Madonna added to National Recording Registry

Mariah Carey performs a benefit for the Fresh Air Fund at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York on Dec. 8, 1994, left, and Madonna performs as she opened her Virgin tour in Seattle, on April 10, 1985. An album from Madonna, a carol from Mariah Carey and music from “Super Mario Bros.” are among the audio titles the US. National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday, April 12, 2023, that 25 recordings have been selected for preservation for their cultural significance. (AP Photo)