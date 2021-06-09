Five artists shortlisted for Sobey Art Foundation's expanded visual art prize

Rémi Belliveau is shown in this handout image. The contenders represent five regions of Canada, and each gets $25,000 as well as an exhibition at the National Gallery of Canada from Oct. 8, 2021 to Feb. 20, 2022. They include: Belliveau of Atlantic Canada, Lorna Bauer of Quebec, Rajni Perera of Ontario, Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory of the Prairies and North, and Gabi Dao of the West Coast and Yukon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Sobey Art Foundation *MANDATORY CREDIT*