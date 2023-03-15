Italian novelist: Leonardo's da Vinci's mother was a slave

This picture made available on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, by the Italian publishing house Giunti Editore shows historian Carlo Vecce posing with his latest novel 'Caterina's smile''. Vecce claims he found the original act of liberation of the slave Caterina, who he believes is the mother of Leonardo da Vinci, and notarized by Leonardo's father Piero Da Vinci, in the State Archives in Florence. (Giunti Editore via AP)