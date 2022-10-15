Iranian-Canadian director prevented from leaving Tehran to attend London film fest

Director Mani Haghighi addresses the media during the press conference for the film 'A Dragon Arrives!' at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 19, 2016. Haghighi said in an Instagram video that he was unable to attend a screening of his film at the London Film Festival because Iranian authorities stopped him from boarding his flight in Tehran and later confiscated his passport.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Axel Schmidt