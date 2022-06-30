Meghan bullying claims: Review findings to stay private

FILE - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London June 3, 2022 to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Buckingham Palace has investigated how staff handled allegations of bullying made against Meghan. But the findings will remain private. Palace officials told reporters Wednesday, June 30, 2022, that the details of the independent review were not being released because of the confidentiality of those who took part. (Toby Melville, Pool Photo via AP, File)