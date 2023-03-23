Q&A: Chuck D talks rap's rise through 'Fight the Power' doc

FILE - Chuck D, of Public Enemy, appears at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. Chuck D rounded up several rap greats - including Ice-T, Run DMC and MC Lyte – who offered their firsthand accounts about the anthology of hip-hop in a four-part series “Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World,” which is currently streaming on PBS platforms through Thursday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)