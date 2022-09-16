Rapper-actor Common to make his Broadway debut in November

FILE - Rapper and actor Common arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 5, 2018. Common will make his Broadway debut in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Between Riverside and Crazy.” Previews begin Nov. 30 and it will officially open on Dec. 19 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)