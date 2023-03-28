Kidjo, Blackwell, Pärt awarded Sweden's Polar Music Prize

FILE - Angelique Kidjo arrives at the presentation of the Gershwin Prize, which honors a musician's lifetime contribution to popular music, hosted at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The five-time Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo, Chris Blackwell who is the founder of one of the most successful a record label and Estonian composer Arvo Pärt have won the 2023 Polar Music Prize, a Swedish music award. The three had “all made such a global impact with their music," Marie Ledin, managing director of the annual prize, said Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)