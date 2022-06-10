Lupe Fiasco, 6lack highlight Apple Music Juneteenth playlist

Brittney Spencer performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville on June 9, 2022, left, 6lack performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 22, 2018, center, and Lupe Fiasco performs at the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary celebration in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 29, 2013. Spencer, 6lack and Lupe Fiasco are among the artists who have recorded songs honoring Juneteenth for Apple Music. (AP Photo)