UK's diverse communities ambivalent about king's coronation

Members of the Brixton Chamber Orchestra rehearse for coronation weekend performances in London, Friday, April 21, 2023. Britain's diverse communities will come together to mark King Charles III's coronation. In south London's Brixton, musicians plan to parade through the streets entertaining crowds with a carnival set mix of Gospel, jazz, grime, disco and rap. In west London's Southall, known as “Little India,” British Indians will party with Punjabi song and dance. (AP Photo/David Cliff)