Noteworthy musical news: Boston Pops spring season returns

FILE - Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart leads the 31st annual "A Company Christmas at Pops" at Symphony Hall, Dec. 10, 2014, in Boston. The Boston Pops orchestra is reviving springtime live performances for the first time since the pandemic began. The orchestra announced Thursday, March 17, 2022, its lineup for a full spring season at Symphony Hall, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)