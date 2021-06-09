Prince Harry spreads news about Invictus Games in Germany

FILE - In this May 2, 2021, file photo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" in Inglewood, Calif. Prince Harry took a break from paternity leave to “spread the news” about his Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex announced in an Instagram post Wednesday, June 9, 2021, that the Invictus Games will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)