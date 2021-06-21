Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice

People inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the sun rise at dawn of the longest day of the year in the UK, in Amesbury, England, Monday June 21, 2021. The prehistoric monument of ancient stones have been officially closed for the celebrations due to the coronavirus lockdown, but groups of people ignored the lockdown to mark the Solstice, watched by low key security. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)