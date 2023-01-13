Robbie Bachman, co-founder and drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Randy Bachman (right) holds the Juno as Robbie Bachman videotapes a closeup of the trophy after being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards in Winnipeg, Sunday, March 30, 2014. Robbie Bachman, co-founder and drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at 69, representatives for his brother Randy confirm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods