Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault

FILE - Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass, June 3, 2019. British prosecutors have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday, May 26, 2022 that Spacey “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)