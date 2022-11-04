Media preps for 2022 election with focus on democracy issues

This image released by CBS shows Norah O'Donnell, host of the new "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell." Between election deniers and threats to voting rights, news organizations have emphasized the beat. That will continue next Tuesday, with coverage plans for the midterm elections rounding into shape. CBS News will have its first-ever “Democracy Desk” to look at those issues and how law enforcement is dealing with threats. (Michele Crowe/CBS via AP)