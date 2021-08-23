When the music stops: Afghan 'happy place' falls silent

FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo, Sweden's King Carl Gustaf, left, shakes with hands with Ahmad Sarmast the founder of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, after awarding him the Polar Music Prize, in Stockholm. A few years after the Taliban were ousted in 2001 Sarmast left his home in Melborne, Australia where he had sought asylum in the 90s, on a mission: to revive music in the country of his birth. Sarmast left Kabul on July 12, 2021, never imagining that just weeks later the whole project would be endangered. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File)