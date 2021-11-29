LONDON, Ont. - The 2021 Canadian Country Music Association Awards were held Monday in London, Ont. A look at who won the top categories:
Entertainer of the year: Dallas Smith
Male artist of the year: Dallas Smith
Female artist of the year: Tenille Townes
Group or duo of the year: The Reklaws
Single of the sear: "Like a Man," Dallas Smith
Album of the year: "The Lemonade Stand," Tenille Townes
Fans' choice: Brett Kissel
Rising Star: Robyn Ottolini
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2021.