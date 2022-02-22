'Wendy Williams Show' ending, new Sherri Shepherd show ahead

Sherri Shepherd appears at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mr. Iglesias" on June 20, 2019, left, and Wendy Williams appears at the world premiere of "The Morning Show" in New York on Oct. 28, 2019. “The Wendy Williams Show” is ending because of Williams’ prolonged health-related absence and will be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury says the new daytime show “Sherri” will “inherit” the time slots on the Fox network’s owned-and-operated stations. (AP Photo)