Hayao Miyazaki invites moviegoers to dream with him one last time

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2014, file photo, Hayao Miyazaki arrives at the 6th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Miyazaki, the anime master of “Spirited Away,” “Howl's Moving Castle," “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Ponyo,” released his latest, “The Boy and the Heron,” in Japan. It will open in North American theaters on Dec. 8. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)