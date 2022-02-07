The Who will play Cincinnati, 42 years after concert tragedy

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 1979, file photo, a security guard and an unidentified man look at an area where several people were killed as they were caught in a surging crowd entering Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum for a concert by The Who. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced it will play its first Cincinnati concert since that show where 11 fans died more than 40 years earlier in a pre-show stampede. They are scheduled to play on May 15, 2022, at TQL Stadium. The band had been set to return to the area in 2020, but it canceled the show because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)