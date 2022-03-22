Norway's king tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

FILE - King Harald V of Norway and his wife Sonja leave the Notre Dame cathedral after attending at the funeral of the Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg, in Luxembourg, on May 4, 2019. Officials say Norway’s 85-year-old King Harald V has tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday and has mild symptoms. The royal household said in a brief statement Tuesday, March 22, 2022 that Harald will take a break from his duties for a few days and that his son and heir Crown Prince Haakon would take them over for now. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)