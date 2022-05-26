Boston Pops July Fourth show returns for 1st time in 3 years

FILE - Keith Lockhart, center, conducts The Boston Pops orchestra during rehearsal for the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade, on July 3, 2017, in Boston. For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the Pops will return to the Esplanade for their 2022 Fourth of July show. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)