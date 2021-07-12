Nickelodeon celebrates 'Blue's Clues' anniversary with movie

This undated image released by Nickelodeon shows Joshua Dela Cruz who stars in the reboot of the preschool TV show "Blue's Clues," called "Blue's Clues & You!" Nickelodeon is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its popular “Blue’s Clues” series by commissioning a movie featuring stars of the current reboot, “Blues Clues & You.” In the movie, Josh and Blue travel to New York City to audition for a Broadway show. (Nickelodeon via AP)