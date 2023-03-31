Lourdes shrine reviewing mosaics after Jesuit abuse claims

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI, center, celebrates a Mass in front of the Basilica of the Rosary in Lourdes, southwestern France, on Sept. 15, 2008. Behind him is one of the mosaics by Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik, who was declared excommunicated in 2020 for committing one of the worst crimes in church law – using the confessional to absolve a woman with whom he had engaged in sexual activity. Officials at the Catholic shrine in Lourdes, France announced the creation of a study group Friday, March 31, 2023, to decide what to do with the sanctuary’s mosaics, its most famous but now controversial attraction. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)