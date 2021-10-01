Hungarian LGBT activist among Time's 100 most influential

Dorottya Redai, a researcher at the CEU Democracy Institute in Budapest and activist with the Labrisz Lesbian Association poses for a photo in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Redai is among this year's 100 most influential people in the world on TIME magazine's annual list for her work on a children's book, Meseorszag Mindenkie (Fairyland is for Everyone), that set into motion a heated conflict over human rights in Hungary. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)