Prince Andrew stripped of 'freedom of city' by York council

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death announcement of his father Prince Philip, April 11, 2021, in England. Prince Andrew has lost another ceremonial honor as groups throughout Britain cut ties to the royal disgraced by allegations of sexual misconduct. Councilors in the northern city of York on Wednesday night, April 27, 2022 voted unanimously to withdraw the prince’s status as a “freeman of the city.” The honor was awarded to Andrew in 1987 after Queen Elizabeth II made him the Duke of York. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)