Alex Wolff, Thea Sofie Loch Næss cast in Leonard Cohen bioseries 'So Long, Marianne'

Alex Wolff and Thea Sofie Loch Naess are seen in an undated handout production still image from the Crave series "So Long, Marianne". Wolff and Naess star in "So Long, Marianne," an upcoming Crave series about the relationship between Leonard Cohen and his muse Marianne Ihlen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media, *MANDATORY CREDIT*