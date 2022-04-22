Female artists dominate the Venice Biennale for 1st time

People walk past the installation "Brick House" by artist Simone Leigh during the 59th Biennale of Arts exhibition in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. American sculptor Simone Leigh cuts an imposing figure at this year’s Venice Biennale. The first Black woman to headline the U.S. Pavilion, Leigh has posted a monumental 24-foot sculpture called “Satellite” outside the neo-Palladian brick structure, which is hidden beneath a thatched raffia roof and wooden columns. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)