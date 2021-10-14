Artist sues newly freed Bill Cosby over 1990 hotel encounter

FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, Lili Bernard walks out of the courtroom during a lunch break at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Bernard, a prominent Cosby accuser filed suit Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, against the actor over a 1990 hotel room encounter in Atlantic City, N.J. Lili Bernard's lawsuit comes just before the state's two-year window to file older sexual assault claims expires Thursday. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Pool Photo via AP, File)