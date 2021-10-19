Thanks but no: UK queen turns down "Oldie of the Year" title

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London. Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. But don’t call her an oldie. The 95-year-old queen has politely declined the honor of being named “Oldie of the Year” by a British magazine. The Oldie magazine on Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021, published the queen’s response to its suggestion. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)