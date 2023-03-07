'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA

FILE - Actor Ben Savage arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 10, 2016. Savage has joined the race for a U.S. House seat in Southern California. The “Boy Meets World” star says on Instagram that “it’s time to restore faith in government” and “we can do better.” A Democrat, Savage joins a crowded field for the seat now held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for U.S. Senate. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)