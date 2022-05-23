NYC to pay $7M to man wrongfully convicted in 1996 killing

FILE — Grant Williams, left center, is embraced by his attorney Irving Cohen after his murder conviction is vacated, July 22, 2021, in New York. New York City has agreed to pay $7 million to Williams who spent 23 years behind bars for a murder he didn't commit, Comptroller Brad Lander said Monday, May 23, 2022. (Jan Somma-Hammel/Staten Island Advance via AP, Pool, File)