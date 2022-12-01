Jamie Lee Curtis to receive AARP Career Achievement Award

FILE - Jamie Lee Curtis appears at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. Curtis is this year's recipient of AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor. The group announced Thursday that Curtis is receiving the honor at the AARP's annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony. The event is hosted by returning host Alan Cumming and is premiering on PBS on Feb. 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. E.T. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)