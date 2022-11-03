Emerging playwrights get a boost in Terrence McNally's honor

FILE - Terrence McNally attends the opening night performance of Broadway's "On the Twentieth Century" on March 12, 2015 in New York. Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy has announced the launch of a new foundation honoring his husband, the late playwright and librettist Terrence McNally. The announcement of the Terrence McNally Foundation comes on what would have been the playwright's 84th birthday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file)