Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial continues with defense

Terry Sanderson, the Utah man suing Gwyneth Paltrow, testifies in court, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand Monday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent “absolutely flying.” (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)