Woman describes frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18

Milton "June" Brown walks walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago as opening statements were expected to begin in R. Kelly's trial, Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, 2022. Two Kelly associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants. McDavid is accused of helping Kelly fix the 2008 trial, while Brown is charged with receiving child pornography. Like Kelly, they also have denied wrongdoing. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)