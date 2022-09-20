Prosecutors: More needed in Marilyn Manson sex assault probe

FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Detectives have handed the results of their 19-month investigation into sexual assault allegations against Manson to prosecutors, who will consider whether to file criminal charges, authorities said Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)