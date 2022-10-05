Steinbeck's letter to son on love, 'the best thing,' on sale

FILE — Nobel prize-winning author John Steinbeck, right, admires a prize-winning poster by his son, Thomas Steinbeck, in Hartford, Conn., March 22, 1963. A tender and touching letter that author John Steinbeck penned to his teenage son, offering fatherly advice after the young man confided that he was in love for the first time, is going up for auction. "If you are in love — that's a good thing — that's about the best thing that can happen to anyone. Don't let anyone make it small or light to you," the Nobel literature laureate told his son, Thomas, in 1958. (AP Photo, File)