'Ear Hustle' podcast co-host is free from San Quentin prison

FILE - Filmmaker Ken Burns walks with inmate Rahsaan Thomas at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif., on July 24, 2019. Thomas, a co-host of Ear Hustle, the Pulitzer Prize-nominated podcast produced behind bars, was released from San Quentin State Prison on Wednesday, Feb. 8,2023, a year after California's governor commuted his sentence. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)