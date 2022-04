Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges

This image provided by the Crittenden County Detention Center Freddie Gladney. Rapper Bankroll Freddie was in an Arkansas jail Friday, April 15, 2022 after being arrested on federal drug and weapons charges, officials said. The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, almost 20 miles from Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Arkansas State Police. (Crittenden County Detention Center via AP)