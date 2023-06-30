Detention of Russian director and playwright extended for 2 months

Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, left, and Svetlana Petriychuk, a playwright, sit in a cage prior to a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, June 30, 2023. A Russian court on Friday ordered pretrial detention for a theater director and a playwright facing charges of justifying terrorism, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent in Russia that spiked to unprecedented levels since the start of the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Vladimir Kondrashov)